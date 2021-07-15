Jonathan Sheena Sells 5,547 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $671,187.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,369 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $166,292.43.

On Monday, June 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 201 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $23,631.57.

On Friday, June 25th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,539 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.59, for a total transaction of $187,127.01.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jonathan Sheena sold 11,670 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $1,180,070.40.

On Thursday, June 10th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,034 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total transaction of $106,088.40.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $113.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.79. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 1.31. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.38 and a 52-week high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.82.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

