Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.31 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report sales of $22.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.76 billion. Johnson & Johnson posted sales of $18.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year sales of $91.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.16 billion to $93.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $96.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.45 billion to $98.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.70.

NYSE JNJ traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.79. 236,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,288,469. The company has a market capitalization of $444.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $1,126,076,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,971,000 after buying an additional 2,688,957 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,487,000 after buying an additional 1,685,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

