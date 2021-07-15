John M. Cannon Acquires 2,675 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Stock

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Director John M. Cannon acquired 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $24,824.00.

APTS stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $510.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 14.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 111,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 150.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 30,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 47.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

