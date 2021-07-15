John J. Bolla Sells 2,253 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) COO John J. Bolla sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $54,905.61.

LNTH stock opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $28.74.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LNTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Lantheus by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,111,000 after purchasing an additional 110,116 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Lantheus by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

