John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a growth of 168.8% from the June 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund makes up about 0.1% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund alerts:

NYSE:HTY opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $7.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.