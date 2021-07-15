Joel Aaron Freudman Acquires 100,000 Shares of TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU) Stock

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU) Director Joel Aaron Freudman purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,900.
Shares of TRU traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,756. TRU Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.34. The company has a market cap of C$17.04 million and a PE ratio of -1.88.
About TRU Precious Metals
