Joel Aaron Freudman Acquires 100,000 Shares of TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU) Stock

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU) Director Joel Aaron Freudman purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,900.

Shares of TRU traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,756. TRU Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.34. The company has a market cap of C$17.04 million and a PE ratio of -1.88.

Get TRU Precious Metals alerts:

About TRU Precious Metals

TRU Precious Metals Corp. focuses on gold exploration activities in Central Newfoundland, Canada. It holds an option to acquire an interest in the Rolling Pond property comprising 11 mineral licenses that covers 224 contiguous claims located in central Newfoundland; and an option to acquire interests in the Golden Rose project covering an area of 167.25 square kilometers located in the southwestern portion of the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for TRU Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRU Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.