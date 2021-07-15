Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) Holdings Raised by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 551,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,632 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Jiya Acquisition worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JYAC. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jiya Acquisition by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Jiya Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $894,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jiya Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,150,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JYAC remained flat at $$9.81 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

