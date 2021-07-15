Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.28. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 3,382 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 17.71%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Jewett-Cameron Trading at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile (NASDAQ:JCTCF)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

