Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Verve Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verve Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verve Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. Verve Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $73.80.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.