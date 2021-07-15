Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on American Express’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for American Express in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the payment services company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Express’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.16.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $172.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $174.76. The firm has a market cap of $138.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in American Express by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $54,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,438 shares of company stock worth $6,607,836 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

