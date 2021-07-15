Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report released on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Janus Henderson Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on JHG. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.15.

NYSE:JHG opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.37. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $41.13.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 34.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,132,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,520,000 after buying an additional 4,136,181 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 4,500.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,578,000 after buying an additional 2,185,104 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,227,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,428,000 after buying an additional 177,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,435,000 after purchasing an additional 257,104 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,360,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 762,552 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.