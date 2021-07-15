Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PFSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

PFSI opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $41.30 and a 12 month high of $70.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.17.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 182,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.44 per share, with a total value of $11,048,311.12. Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.10 per share, for a total transaction of $6,310,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,191,787 shares of company stock worth $72,338,348 and sold 598,072 shares worth $36,262,736. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $584,000. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 23.7% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $3,506,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $4,504,000. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.