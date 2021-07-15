Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $333.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

