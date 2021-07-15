Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BAH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of BAH opened at $88.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.87. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

