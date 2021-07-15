Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Bank of Hawaii Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.40 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.55.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE:BOH opened at $85.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.87. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,109,000 after purchasing an additional 687,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth $32,332,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,526,000 after purchasing an additional 312,013 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 246,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,031,000 after purchasing an additional 66,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth $3,854,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $520,595.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,590.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,226.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,612. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

