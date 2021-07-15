Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €2.60 Price Target

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) received a €2.60 ($3.06) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €3.35 ($3.94).

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

