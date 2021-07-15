Jarvis Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $510,150.00 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $510,150.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00049668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $273.93 or 0.00862192 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

