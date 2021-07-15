Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,238,082 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,978 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $98,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $44.61 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

