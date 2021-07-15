Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 48,403 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,466,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,403 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.91% of United Bankshares worth $95,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 29.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 16,891 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,874,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 73.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 32,306 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in United Bankshares by 57.4% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

UBSI stock opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $283.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

