Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 286,427 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,011,545 shares of the software’s stock after selling 286,427 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $125,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Altair Engineering by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,161 shares of the software’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Altair Engineering by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,504 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Altair Engineering by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,563 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 80,845 shares of the software’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 386,786 shares of the software’s stock worth $24,201,000 after buying an additional 284,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. William Blair raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 64,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $4,576,822.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 428,851 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,229 over the last three months. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $67.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.62. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $72.15. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 380.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

