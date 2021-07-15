Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 179,626 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 821,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,626 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $129,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Zoetis by 97.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.21.

Zoetis stock opened at $201.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.04 and a 1-year high of $202.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.