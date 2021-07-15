Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,284,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 115,417 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $113,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 803,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,907,000 after buying an additional 207,791 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at $4,339,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGEN opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.85. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FibroGen from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

