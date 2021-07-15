Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $107.68 Million Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,155,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,083 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $107,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 28,018 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $176.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other United Community Banks news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

