Jane Huang Sells 1,925 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.97, for a total transaction of $683,317.25.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Jane Huang sold 603 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $211,984.65.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jane Huang sold 540 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.64, for a total transaction of $195,825.60.

On Friday, May 28th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.30, for a total transaction of $534,450.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total transaction of $532,380.00.

BeiGene stock opened at $333.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 0.86. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $204.17 and a 52 week high of $388.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. Equities analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,915,000 after purchasing an additional 26,352 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.63.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

