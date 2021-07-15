James Halstead (LON:JHD) Hits New 12-Month High at $550.00

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 550 ($7.19) and last traded at GBX 532 ($6.95), with a volume of 36963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 540 ($7.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 31.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 509.94.

About James Halstead (LON:JHD)

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

