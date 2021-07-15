iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Green Harvest Asset Management LLC

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 99.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 60,293 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 29,831 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IDU traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,025. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.54. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $69.85 and a 1-year high of $84.14.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

