iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,172,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,108 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $147,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $128.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.62. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $128.72.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

