iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 183,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,283,184 shares.The stock last traded at $159.13 and had previously closed at $158.89.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.45.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBB. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.