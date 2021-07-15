iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stake Lessened by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $57.42 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $59.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.75.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.