iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Position Increased by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc owned about 0.43% of iShares Global Green Bond ETF worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 1,428.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

NASDAQ BGRN opened at $55.22 on Thursday. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.93 and a fifty-two week high of $56.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.59.

