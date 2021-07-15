iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 876 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 16,990 shares.The stock last traded at $64.34 and had previously closed at $63.94.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.43.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:LDEM)

