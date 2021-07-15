iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 330.9% from the June 15th total of 313,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,465,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

IUSB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.75. The stock had a trading volume of 594,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,256. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.26. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 173,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 32,459 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 257,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,274,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 624.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 156,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 135,123 shares during the period.

