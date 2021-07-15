iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 178,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.28. The stock had a trading volume of 477,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,212. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.32.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.