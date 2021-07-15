iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMF. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of CMF opened at $62.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.59. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $61.69 and a 12-month high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

