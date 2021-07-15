iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 9,002 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,792% compared to the typical daily volume of 184 call options.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $131.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.70. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $129.59 and a 52 week high of $134.11.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 99,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,034,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of 6 Meridian’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.