Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Ipsen stock opened at $25.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.17. Ipsen has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $28.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.5877 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ipsen’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.