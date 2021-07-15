Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading Down 4.3%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.20 and last traded at $22.33. Approximately 68,317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,016,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 8,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

