Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Acquired by Endurant Capital Management LP

Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 472.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,428 shares during the period. Iovance Biotherapeutics makes up 2.6% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $9,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IOVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 102,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,439. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

