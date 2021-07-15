Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Director Sells $114,000.00 in Stock

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
INVH opened at $39.84 on Thursday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.84.
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.
Invitation Homes Company Profile
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
