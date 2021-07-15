Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Director Sells $114,000.00 in Stock

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

INVH opened at $39.84 on Thursday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

