Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,964 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,029% compared to the typical volume of 96 put options.

SOHU opened at $23.64 on Thursday. Sohu.com has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $929.19 million, a PE ratio of -52.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. Sohu.com had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sohu.com will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 119.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

SOHU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.