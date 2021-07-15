Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,964 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,029% compared to the typical volume of 96 put options.
SOHU opened at $23.64 on Thursday. Sohu.com has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $929.19 million, a PE ratio of -52.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11.
Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. Sohu.com had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sohu.com will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SOHU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.
About Sohu.com
Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.
Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.