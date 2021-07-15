Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 18,394 call options on the company. This is an increase of 204% compared to the average daily volume of 6,054 call options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.30.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 225,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 11.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 64.0% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 126,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $109.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.46. The stock has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. Fiserv’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

