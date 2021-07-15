Investors Buy High Volume of Universal Health Services Call Options (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,374 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,247% compared to the typical volume of 102 call options.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.54. 2,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,929. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $162.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.14.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.18.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

