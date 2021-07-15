Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of ICMB opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.58.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is 58.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 53,298 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

