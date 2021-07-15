Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCF opened at $56.11 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 115.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

