Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ PSCF opened at $56.11 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.41.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.
