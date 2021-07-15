Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $34.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $29.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IVZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a sell rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.54.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $26.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.44.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Invesco’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,397.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2,601.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

