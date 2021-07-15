Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN) Shares Bought by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN) by 105.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 411,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,093 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.27% of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 168,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79.

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

