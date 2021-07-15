Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

IVA stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. Inventiva has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $19.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inventiva stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Inventiva as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Inventiva

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

