Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Riverpark Capital Management LLC

Riverpark Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 2.2% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $841.25.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $956.62. 4,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.46, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $872.99. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $590.58 and a 52 week high of $965.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

