Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $69,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $955.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $872.99. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $590.58 and a fifty-two week high of $965.05. The company has a market capitalization of $113.09 billion, a PE ratio of 98.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,858.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $841.25.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

