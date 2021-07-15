Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 280,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,694,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Virtu Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 574.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 199,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 170,042 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 780,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 18,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIRT traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,630. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $32.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.07.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

